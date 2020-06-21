Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool

3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 Available 07/01/20 3953 Clear Acre Lane #311 - $950/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 665 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 1 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: Off-street

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $1000

Pets Policy: Small dog 25 lbs or under on approval

Laundry: In unit - owner reserves the right to not repair/replace

Property Type: condo

Tenants will be required to carry Renters Insurance



DESCRIPTION

Newly painted 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower level condominium in convenient location within close proximity to downtown, TMCC, UNR, and much more! Property includes washer/dryer (owner reserves the right not to repair/replace). Renters Insurance is required.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Heat: baseboard

Wall unit A/C

Shared pool

Playground



LEASE TERMS

Available July 1st, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $50 flat fee for water/trash/sewer. Small dog 25 lbs. or under on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Renters Insurance is required. Call now to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



