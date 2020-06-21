Amenities
3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 Available 07/01/20 3953 Clear Acre Lane #311 - $950/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 665 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Off-street
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Small dog 25 lbs or under on approval
Laundry: In unit - owner reserves the right to not repair/replace
Property Type: condo
Tenants will be required to carry Renters Insurance
DESCRIPTION
Newly painted 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower level condominium in convenient location within close proximity to downtown, TMCC, UNR, and much more! Property includes washer/dryer (owner reserves the right not to repair/replace). Renters Insurance is required.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: baseboard
Wall unit A/C
Shared pool
Playground
LEASE TERMS
Available July 1st, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $50 flat fee for water/trash/sewer. Small dog 25 lbs. or under on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Renters Insurance is required. Call now to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3878622)