Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311

3953 Clear Acre Ln · (775) 322-1093
Location

3953 Clear Acre Ln, Reno, NV 89512
Wildcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 Available 07/01/20 3953 Clear Acre Lane #311 - $950/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 665 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Off-street
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Small dog 25 lbs or under on approval
Laundry: In unit - owner reserves the right to not repair/replace
Property Type: condo
Tenants will be required to carry Renters Insurance

DESCRIPTION
Newly painted 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower level condominium in convenient location within close proximity to downtown, TMCC, UNR, and much more! Property includes washer/dryer (owner reserves the right not to repair/replace). Renters Insurance is required.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: baseboard
Wall unit A/C
Shared pool
Playground

LEASE TERMS
Available July 1st, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $50 flat fee for water/trash/sewer. Small dog 25 lbs. or under on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Renters Insurance is required. Call now to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3878622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 have any available units?
3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 have?
Some of 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 is pet friendly.
Does 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 does offer parking.
Does 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 have a pool?
Yes, 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 has a pool.
Does 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 have accessible units?
No, 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 has units with dishwashers.
