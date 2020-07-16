All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3918 Clear Acre Lane #75

3918 Clear Acre Ln · (775) 200-2890
Location

3918 Clear Acre Ln, Reno, NV 89512
Wildcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 Available 08/05/20 Renovated One bedroom at Wild Creek gardens with washer/dryer in unit - Avail 8/5 - 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75--Renovated!! Large, bright, downstairs one bedroom corner condo in North Reno (Wildcreek Gardens Condos) with private patio. Newer appliances, including, fridge, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Large windows in all rooms -- living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. A/C. Bath has full bathtub and tiled surround. Approximately 725 square feet and has walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Includes one assigned parking space. Convenient freeway and shopping access. Two miles from downtown and UNR. Community pool on premises. Large entry/storage closet and separate linen closet. Water and trash paid for by owner. We are offering a 12 month lease only on this apartment. Non-smoking property. 1 Pet per unit on approval with $300 pet deposit, however no large dogs (over 25 lbs at full grown-HOA Rule). Pet rent of $25/month.

Gorelick Real Estate Advisors
775-200-2890

Nevada Commercial Services, INC.
Listed by Kristy Veil
S.0183149
PM.0167113

Prices subject to change.
To view all of our available listings please visit our website at www.gorelickrentals.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2490938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 have any available units?
3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 have?
Some of 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 pet-friendly?
No, 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 offer parking?
Yes, 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 offers parking.
Does 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 have a pool?
Yes, 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 has a pool.
Does 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 have accessible units?
No, 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 has units with dishwashers.
