Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 Available 08/05/20 Renovated One bedroom at Wild Creek gardens with washer/dryer in unit - Avail 8/5 - 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75--Renovated!! Large, bright, downstairs one bedroom corner condo in North Reno (Wildcreek Gardens Condos) with private patio. Newer appliances, including, fridge, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Large windows in all rooms -- living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. A/C. Bath has full bathtub and tiled surround. Approximately 725 square feet and has walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Includes one assigned parking space. Convenient freeway and shopping access. Two miles from downtown and UNR. Community pool on premises. Large entry/storage closet and separate linen closet. Water and trash paid for by owner. We are offering a 12 month lease only on this apartment. Non-smoking property. 1 Pet per unit on approval with $300 pet deposit, however no large dogs (over 25 lbs at full grown-HOA Rule). Pet rent of $25/month.



Gorelick Real Estate Advisors

775-200-2890



Nevada Commercial Services, INC.

Listed by Kristy Veil

S.0183149

PM.0167113



Prices subject to change.

To view all of our available listings please visit our website at www.gorelickrentals.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2490938)