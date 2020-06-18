All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 3870 East Leonesio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
3870 East Leonesio Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:53 AM

3870 East Leonesio Drive

3870 East Leonesio Drive · (775) 200-9588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Wildcreek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3870 East Leonesio Drive, Reno, NV 89512
Wildcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit H · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule.
Large one bedroom one bath ground-floor unit with patio. All appliances, on-site laundry, community pool, balcony and air conditioning. Newer carpet paint and light fixtures. Tenant only pays NV Energy (electric).
Strictly no pets, non-smokers only, no exceptions Parking spot #15
Lease term: Annual, with annual renewals.
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3870 East Leonesio Drive have any available units?
3870 East Leonesio Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3870 East Leonesio Drive have?
Some of 3870 East Leonesio Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3870 East Leonesio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3870 East Leonesio Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3870 East Leonesio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3870 East Leonesio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3870 East Leonesio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3870 East Leonesio Drive does offer parking.
Does 3870 East Leonesio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3870 East Leonesio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3870 East Leonesio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3870 East Leonesio Drive has a pool.
Does 3870 East Leonesio Drive have accessible units?
No, 3870 East Leonesio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3870 East Leonesio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3870 East Leonesio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3870 East Leonesio Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr
Reno, NV 89509
City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity