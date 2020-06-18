3870 East Leonesio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule.

Large one bedroom one bath ground-floor unit with patio. All appliances, on-site laundry, community pool, balcony and air conditioning. Newer carpet paint and light fixtures. Tenant only pays NV Energy (electric).

Strictly no pets, non-smokers only, no exceptions Parking spot #15

Lease term: Annual, with annual renewals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

