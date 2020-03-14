All apartments in Reno
3360 Barbara Circle

3360 Barbara Circle · (844) 874-2669
Location

3360 Barbara Circle, Reno, NV 89503
Kings Row

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3360 Barbara Cir Reno NV · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Northwest Home with Many Great Features
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,946 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and

(RLNE5814905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Barbara Circle have any available units?
3360 Barbara Circle has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 Barbara Circle have?
Some of 3360 Barbara Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Barbara Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Barbara Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Barbara Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3360 Barbara Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3360 Barbara Circle offer parking?
No, 3360 Barbara Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3360 Barbara Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 Barbara Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Barbara Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3360 Barbara Circle has a pool.
Does 3360 Barbara Circle have accessible units?
No, 3360 Barbara Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Barbara Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 Barbara Circle has units with dishwashers.
