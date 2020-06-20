3170 Creekwood Dr.

Amenities
3170 Creekwood Drive Reno, NV 89502 - $2475/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 2407 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 6 months
Deposit: $2475
Pets Policy: Small Dogs on Approval
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Property Type: Single-Family
DESCRIPTION
This stunning home is located in Rosewood Lakes community off Mira Loma. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home has been recently renovated with new carpet, paint and fixtures throughout. Xeriscape landscaping and a back patio perfect for those summer BBQ's. Community offers mature landscaping, tennis courts, pool and easy access to the new southeast connector. Property will be leased for 6 months with option to renew. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
You do not want to miss out on this home!
Call our office at 775-322-1093 to schedule your private showing.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fireplace
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 6 Month Lease. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
AVAILABLE NOW!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5818470)