3170 Creekwood Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

3170 Creekwood Drive Reno, NV 89502 - $2475/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 2407 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: Attached Garage

Lease Duration: 6 months

Deposit: $2475

Pets Policy: Small Dogs on Approval

Laundry: Hook-Ups

Property Type: Single-Family



DESCRIPTION

This stunning home is located in Rosewood Lakes community off Mira Loma. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home has been recently renovated with new carpet, paint and fixtures throughout. Xeriscape landscaping and a back patio perfect for those summer BBQ's. Community offers mature landscaping, tennis courts, pool and easy access to the new southeast connector. Property will be leased for 6 months with option to renew. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

You do not want to miss out on this home!

Call our office at 775-322-1093 to schedule your private showing.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Walk-in closet

Master bath

Microwave

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Fireplace

Fenced yard

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C



LEASE TERMS

Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 6 Month Lease. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Cats Allowed



