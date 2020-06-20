All apartments in Reno
3170 Creekwood Dr.

3170 Creekwood Drive · (775) 322-1093 ext. 1
Location

3170 Creekwood Drive, Reno, NV 89502
Donner Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3170 Creekwood Dr. · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2407 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
3170 Creekwood Drive Reno, NV 89502 - $2475/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 2407 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 6 months
Deposit: $2475
Pets Policy: Small Dogs on Approval
Laundry: Hook-Ups
Property Type: Single-Family

DESCRIPTION
This stunning home is located in Rosewood Lakes community off Mira Loma. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home has been recently renovated with new carpet, paint and fixtures throughout. Xeriscape landscaping and a back patio perfect for those summer BBQ's. Community offers mature landscaping, tennis courts, pool and easy access to the new southeast connector. Property will be leased for 6 months with option to renew. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
You do not want to miss out on this home!
Call our office at 775-322-1093 to schedule your private showing.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fireplace
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

LEASE TERMS
Available Now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 6 Month Lease. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
AVAILABLE NOW!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5818470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

