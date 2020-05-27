Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

4 bed 3 bath Updated! Shelter in Place in Comfort! - TEXT 775-846-4570 SHAUNA ONLY. Incredible mountain views from nearly each window. Cleanly updated 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. New carpet, new flooring, new paint! A wonderful home to "shelter in place" with lovely views. 2006 Stucco home in quiet neighborhood.

Located minutes from UNR, Rancho San Rafael & downtown. Easy access to the freeway.

No pets. TEXT 775-846-4570, 306 Orrcrest.

Beware scammers. Do not give money over the phone, nor internet. I will happily provide proof of my identity when you hand me the $40 application fee IN PERSON.

TEXT Shauna of Dickson Realty 775-846-4570.

FYI: If a person cannot let you into the house, they're scamming. Please TEXT 775-846-4570 and I will arrange a showing with you in person. I will not send an associate.

Stay Safe. Stay Six Feet Away. And Stay Positive. :-) TEXT 775-846-4570 to rent this home today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677352)