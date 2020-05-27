All apartments in Reno
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:38 AM

306 Orrcrest

306 Orrcrest Drive · (775) 846-4570
Location

306 Orrcrest Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Panther Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 306 Orrcrest · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
4 bed 3 bath Updated! Shelter in Place in Comfort! - TEXT 775-846-4570 SHAUNA ONLY. Incredible mountain views from nearly each window. Cleanly updated 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. New carpet, new flooring, new paint! A wonderful home to "shelter in place" with lovely views. 2006 Stucco home in quiet neighborhood.
Located minutes from UNR, Rancho San Rafael & downtown. Easy access to the freeway.
No pets. TEXT 775-846-4570, 306 Orrcrest.
Beware scammers. Do not give money over the phone, nor internet. I will happily provide proof of my identity when you hand me the $40 application fee IN PERSON.
TEXT Shauna of Dickson Realty 775-846-4570.
FYI: If a person cannot let you into the house, they're scamming. Please TEXT 775-846-4570 and I will arrange a showing with you in person. I will not send an associate.
Stay Safe. Stay Six Feet Away. And Stay Positive. :-) TEXT 775-846-4570 to rent this home today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Orrcrest have any available units?
306 Orrcrest has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Orrcrest have?
Some of 306 Orrcrest's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Orrcrest currently offering any rent specials?
306 Orrcrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Orrcrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Orrcrest is pet friendly.
Does 306 Orrcrest offer parking?
Yes, 306 Orrcrest does offer parking.
Does 306 Orrcrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Orrcrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Orrcrest have a pool?
No, 306 Orrcrest does not have a pool.
Does 306 Orrcrest have accessible units?
No, 306 Orrcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Orrcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Orrcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
