2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage dogs allowed

Reno Riverfront Condo - Cat Friendly - Located in west Reno along the Truckee River nestled near nature, walking/biking paths, and parks. Approximately one mile from Downtown Reno for easy access to events, restaurants, and night life. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with the living room and bedrooms facing the tree-lined riverbank. Fireplace. View Balcony with storage closet. New kitchen range. Central A/C. Downstairs secure parking garage with elevator from the garage to the first floor. Laundry room is on the same floor. Pool and club house. Rent includes trash, sewer, and HOA. Up to two cats on approval with additional deposit. View this property by appointment. Contact Hubb Realty 775-499-5900 or info@hubbrealty.com Avoid rental scams - deal with local agents only. Renter's Insurance is required and is easily obtainable.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4860821)