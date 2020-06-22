All apartments in Reno
2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112

2845 Idlewild Drive · (775) 499-5900
Location

2845 Idlewild Drive, Reno, NV 89509
Idlewild Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Reno Riverfront Condo - Cat Friendly - Located in west Reno along the Truckee River nestled near nature, walking/biking paths, and parks. Approximately one mile from Downtown Reno for easy access to events, restaurants, and night life. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with the living room and bedrooms facing the tree-lined riverbank. Fireplace. View Balcony with storage closet. New kitchen range. Central A/C. Downstairs secure parking garage with elevator from the garage to the first floor. Laundry room is on the same floor. Pool and club house. Rent includes trash, sewer, and HOA. Up to two cats on approval with additional deposit. View this property by appointment. Contact Hubb Realty 775-499-5900 or info@hubbrealty.com Avoid rental scams - deal with local agents only. Renter's Insurance is required and is easily obtainable.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4860821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 have any available units?
2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 have?
Some of 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 is pet friendly.
Does 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 offer parking?
Yes, 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 does offer parking.
Does 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 have a pool?
Yes, 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 has a pool.
Does 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 have accessible units?
No, 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112 does not have units with dishwashers.
