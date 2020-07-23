255 N Sierra Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Living here can be like living on vacation every day!The association features:A swimming pool far above ground levelA fitness centerA parking garageExtra storageGated, secure access to the building via a 24-hour front staffThe resident is responsible for paying Montage fees, including move in and out fees and deposits. The owner pays association dues. We can send the association’s Move-In package and Resident Manual upon request.The resident is responsible for the electricity bill. Listing Agent: Charles A Chinnici Email Address: tony@rpmcorazon.com Broker: Real Property Mgmt. Corazon As you can see from the photos, the property has a flexible and fun floor plan. You must have a credit score of at least 700 to qualify, along with our standard qualification guidelines, which we can send upon request. This property is shown by appointment. Contact us to arrange a viewing!