Reno, NV
255 N Sierra Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:30 PM

255 N Sierra Street

255 North Sierra Street · (775) 964-5100
Location

255 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89501
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 708 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Living here can be like living on vacation every day!The association features:A swimming pool far above ground levelA fitness centerA parking garageExtra storageGated, secure access to the building via a 24-hour front staffThe resident is responsible for paying Montage fees, including move in and out fees and deposits. The owner pays association dues. We can send the association’s Move-In package and Resident Manual upon request.The resident is responsible for the electricity bill. Listing Agent: Charles A Chinnici Email Address: tony@rpmcorazon.com Broker: Real Property Mgmt. Corazon As you can see from the photos, the property has a flexible and fun floor plan. You must have a credit score of at least 700 to qualify, along with our standard qualification guidelines, which we can send upon request. This property is shown by appointment. Contact us to arrange a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 N Sierra Street have any available units?
255 N Sierra Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 N Sierra Street have?
Some of 255 N Sierra Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 N Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 N Sierra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 N Sierra Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 N Sierra Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 255 N Sierra Street offer parking?
Yes, 255 N Sierra Street offers parking.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 N Sierra Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have a pool?
Yes, 255 N Sierra Street has a pool.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 255 N Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 N Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 N Sierra Street has units with dishwashers.
