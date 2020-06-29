2300 Dickerson

Amenities

This spacious 2 BD, 2 Bd downstairs Condo is Now Available!!! This unit is located near the Truckee River and close to river walks. There is a large club house and 2 seasonal community pools onsite, 2 large master suites with walk in closets, wood laminate flooring in living room, a large kitchen equipped with gas stove, microwave, wine fridge, dishwasher and refrigerator, small dining area, stacked washer & dryer, small covered patio with storage and 1 assigned parking space with additional storage. Tenants pay gas & electric & owner pays HOA fees, water, trash & sewer.



This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.



1 cat on approval (Inside ONLY - NO DOGS ALLOWED) with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.



Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.



Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $15. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.



The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.



Schedule a showing today on our website.

Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663



$100 pool/clubhouse key included in Security Deposit