Home
/
Reno, NV
/
2300 Dickerson
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:16 AM

2300 Dickerson

2300 Dickerson Road · (775) 204-7178
Location

2300 Dickerson Road, Reno, NV 89503
Mountain View Cemetery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #35 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
This spacious 2 BD, 2 Bd downstairs Condo is Now Available!!! This unit is located near the Truckee River and close to river walks. There is a large club house and 2 seasonal community pools onsite, 2 large master suites with walk in closets, wood laminate flooring in living room, a large kitchen equipped with gas stove, microwave, wine fridge, dishwasher and refrigerator, small dining area, stacked washer & dryer, small covered patio with storage and 1 assigned parking space with additional storage. Tenants pay gas & electric & owner pays HOA fees, water, trash & sewer.

This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

1 cat on approval (Inside ONLY - NO DOGS ALLOWED) with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.

Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $15. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.

The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.

Schedule a showing today on our website.
Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663

$100 pool/clubhouse key included in Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Dickerson have any available units?
2300 Dickerson has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Dickerson have?
Some of 2300 Dickerson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Dickerson currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Dickerson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Dickerson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Dickerson is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Dickerson offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Dickerson offers parking.
Does 2300 Dickerson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Dickerson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Dickerson have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Dickerson has a pool.
Does 2300 Dickerson have accessible units?
No, 2300 Dickerson does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Dickerson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Dickerson has units with dishwashers.
