Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Recently remolded units in beautiful condition. Your choice of upstairs or down stairs units. Located in one of the best ares of Mid-Town. You'll love it when you see it!! Includes an onsite laundry facility and off street parking. Great convenient location. Comes with A/C as well.

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN-SPECIALS!!