All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1985 Angel Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1985 Angel Ridge Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:02 PM

1985 Angel Ridge Drive

1985 Angel Ridge Drive · (775) 200-1331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Virginia Footills
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1985 Angel Ridge Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful well cared for home in Cyan subdivision. Popular open floor plan with great room/kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has solid granite counter tops with beautiful glass back splash. Cabinets are solid wood, espresso finish. Large loft upstairs lets in the natural light and would be perfect for media room or extra space for relaxation. Views from the upstairs bedrooms feature protected wetlands and rolling hills. This home is private with only one neighbor. Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home Lease Terms: 12-month lease (Prefer 23 month lease), No smoking, mature pets (non-aggressive breed/NO CATS) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent/fee of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, $10 per month for furnace filters, and abide by City Ordinances &/or HOA CC&R’s. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good. Landlord will provide landscaping maintenance and tenant provides landscaping water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1985 Angel Ridge Drive have any available units?
1985 Angel Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1985 Angel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1985 Angel Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1985 Angel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1985 Angel Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1985 Angel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1985 Angel Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1985 Angel Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1985 Angel Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1985 Angel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1985 Angel Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1985 Angel Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1985 Angel Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1985 Angel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1985 Angel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1985 Angel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1985 Angel Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1985 Angel Ridge Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave
Reno, NV 89502
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity