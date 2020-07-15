1985 Angel Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

Beautiful well cared for home in Cyan subdivision. Popular open floor plan with great room/kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has solid granite counter tops with beautiful glass back splash. Cabinets are solid wood, espresso finish. Large loft upstairs lets in the natural light and would be perfect for media room or extra space for relaxation. Views from the upstairs bedrooms feature protected wetlands and rolling hills. This home is private with only one neighbor. Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home Lease Terms: 12-month lease (Prefer 23 month lease), No smoking, mature pets (non-aggressive breed/NO CATS) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent/fee of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, $10 per month for furnace filters, and abide by City Ordinances &/or HOA CC&R’s. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good. Landlord will provide landscaping maintenance and tenant provides landscaping water.