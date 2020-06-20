Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Reno
Find more places like
1880 Citron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1880 Citron Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:42 PM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1880 Citron Street
1880 Citron Street
·
(775) 302-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1880 Citron Street, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rently
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,150
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1880 Citron Street have any available units?
1880 Citron Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reno Rent Report
.
Is 1880 Citron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Citron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Citron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 Citron Street is pet friendly.
Does 1880 Citron Street offer parking?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Citron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Citron Street have a pool?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Citron Street have accessible units?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Citron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Citron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave
Reno, NV 89502
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy
Reno, NV 89509
Similar Pages
Reno 1 Bedrooms
Reno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with Parking
Reno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sparks, NV
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NV
Sun Valley, NV
Carson City, NV
Incline Village, NV
Dayton, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Double R Blvd
Virginia Lake
Mae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
Downtown Reno
Mountain View Cemetery
Virginia Footills
Oddie Boulevard
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Nevada-Reno