Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:42 PM

1880 Citron Street

1880 Citron Street · (775) 302-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1880 Citron Street, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1880 Citron Street have any available units?
1880 Citron Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 1880 Citron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Citron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Citron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 Citron Street is pet friendly.
Does 1880 Citron Street offer parking?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Citron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Citron Street have a pool?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Citron Street have accessible units?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Citron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Citron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Citron Street does not have units with air conditioning.

