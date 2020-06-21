Amenities

1655 ARBOLEDA DR. Available 07/01/20 1655 Arboleda - Single Level 4 bedroom home in Double Diamond - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and 3 car garage home located on a corner lot in south meadows. Open floor plan with 2233 square feet. Formal living/dining room and great room concept with kitchen and family room. Great room has hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Master bedroom has walk in closet, his/her sinks, shower stall, and garden tub. Lots of natural light through out home and beautiful backyard for entertaining with large patio. Fridge, Washer, Dryer included. Owner pays for landscaping maintenance, HOA, and sewer bill. Due to COVID-19 there are restrictions on showing property until current tenant has vacated the property. For more information call Kylie at 775-233-9487.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3441236)