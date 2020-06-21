All apartments in Reno
1655 ARBOLEDA DR.

1655 Arboleda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Arboleda Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1655 ARBOLEDA DR. Available 07/01/20 1655 Arboleda - Single Level 4 bedroom home in Double Diamond - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and 3 car garage home located on a corner lot in south meadows. Open floor plan with 2233 square feet. Formal living/dining room and great room concept with kitchen and family room. Great room has hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Master bedroom has walk in closet, his/her sinks, shower stall, and garden tub. Lots of natural light through out home and beautiful backyard for entertaining with large patio. Fridge, Washer, Dryer included. Owner pays for landscaping maintenance, HOA, and sewer bill. Due to COVID-19 there are restrictions on showing property until current tenant has vacated the property. For more information call Kylie at 775-233-9487.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

