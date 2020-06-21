All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

160 Bisby St.

160 Bisby Street · (775) 322-1093
Location

160 Bisby Street, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 160 Bisby St. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
160 Bisby St. Available 07/01/20 160 Bisby St. Reno, NV 89512 - $2795/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1960 sq ft
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: On Street
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2795
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: In Unit - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Single Family Home

DESCRIPTION
Four bedroom, two bathroom home near UNR. Property includes stackable washer/dryer, stove/oven and microwave. DOES NOT INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing. 775-322-1093

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air

LEASE TERMS
Available 7/1/2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4130279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Bisby St. have any available units?
160 Bisby St. has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Bisby St. have?
Some of 160 Bisby St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Bisby St. currently offering any rent specials?
160 Bisby St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Bisby St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Bisby St. is pet friendly.
Does 160 Bisby St. offer parking?
Yes, 160 Bisby St. does offer parking.
Does 160 Bisby St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Bisby St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Bisby St. have a pool?
No, 160 Bisby St. does not have a pool.
Does 160 Bisby St. have accessible units?
No, 160 Bisby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Bisby St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Bisby St. has units with dishwashers.
