Amenities
160 Bisby St. Available 07/01/20 160 Bisby St. Reno, NV 89512 - $2795/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1960 sq ft
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: On Street
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2795
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: In Unit - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Single Family Home
DESCRIPTION
Four bedroom, two bathroom home near UNR. Property includes stackable washer/dryer, stove/oven and microwave. DOES NOT INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing. 775-322-1093
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
LEASE TERMS
Available 7/1/2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4130279)