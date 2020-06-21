Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

160 Bisby St. Available 07/01/20 160 Bisby St. Reno, NV 89512 - $2795/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1960 sq ft

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: On Street

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $2795

Pets Policy: Small dog on approval

Laundry: In Unit - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace

Property Type: Single Family Home



DESCRIPTION

Four bedroom, two bathroom home near UNR. Property includes stackable washer/dryer, stove/oven and microwave. DOES NOT INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR. Small dog on approval. Call to schedule a showing. 775-322-1093



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Heat: forced air



LEASE TERMS

Available 7/1/2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4130279)