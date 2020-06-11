All apartments in Reno
126 Gardner St

126 Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 Gardner Street, Reno, NV 89503
Mountain View Cemetery

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bedroom cottage near Idlewild and Central Reno - This classic cottage has received a facelift inside and soon will outside as well!
The 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a nice open living room with a kitchen that has been completely updated with white shaker cabinets, new granite counters and new appliances. It is still undergoing some remodel and on the list are exterior paint and landscaping.
The home has a laundry room going out to the back door, and a deep storage/walk in closet which is great for storing bikes and other toys.
This home is within minutes, or walking distance, to Keystone Freeway exit, bus stops, Truckee river, Idlewild park, Downtown Reno and within 10 minutes drive to UNR, 15 minutes to the airport and 25 minutes to USA Parkway.

Tenants pay gas/electric and $20/month for water. Owners pay sewer and trash.

Tenants must have renters insurance.

Pets on approval with following terms;
Small pets under 20lbs are $350 deposit and $25/month rent, large pets are $500 deposit and $50/month. Maximum two small pets or 1 large per unit.

(RLNE5777093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

