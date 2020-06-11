126 Gardner St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bedroom cottage near Idlewild and Central Reno - This classic cottage has received a facelift inside and soon will outside as well!

The 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a nice open living room with a kitchen that has been completely updated with white shaker cabinets, new granite counters and new appliances. It is still undergoing some remodel and on the list are exterior paint and landscaping.

The home has a laundry room going out to the back door, and a deep storage/walk in closet which is great for storing bikes and other toys.

This home is within minutes, or walking distance, to Keystone Freeway exit, bus stops, Truckee river, Idlewild park, Downtown Reno and within 10 minutes drive to UNR, 15 minutes to the airport and 25 minutes to USA Parkway.



Tenants pay gas/electric and $20/month for water. Owners pay sewer and trash.



Tenants must have renters insurance.



Pets on approval with following terms;

Small pets under 20lbs are $350 deposit and $25/month rent, large pets are $500 deposit and $50/month. Maximum two small pets or 1 large per unit.



