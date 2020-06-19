1135 W 2nd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Urban West Apartments are located in the heart of downtown, Reno, close to shopping and great restaurants. Each furnished unit includes kitchen supplies, a fully furnished living area with tv, couch and dining nook and a fully furnished bedroom. All units have been remodeled and updated this year and have a very modern feel. Granit counter-top in the kitchen and bathroom.Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. In-unit water-heater, washer and dryer.Free on site 1-2 parking !! Listing Agent: YaYa Jackoby Email Address: YaYa@YaYaRealty.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate South Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. In-unit washer and dryer!! Free Cable and WiFi included in rent!!Free on site 1-2 parking !! For info/showing call Marcus or John 775-507-4077