Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1135 W 2nd St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1135 W 2nd St.

1135 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1135 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89503
Mountain View Cemetery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Urban West Apartments are located in the heart of downtown, Reno, close to shopping and great restaurants. Each furnished unit includes kitchen supplies, a fully furnished living area with tv, couch and dining nook and a fully furnished bedroom. All units have been remodeled and updated this year and have a very modern feel. Granit counter-top in the kitchen and bathroom.Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. In-unit water-heater, washer and dryer.Free on site 1-2 parking !! Listing Agent: YaYa Jackoby Email Address: YaYa@YaYaRealty.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate South Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. In-unit washer and dryer!! Free Cable and WiFi included in rent!!Free on site 1-2 parking !! For info/showing call Marcus or John 775-507-4077

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 W 2nd St. have any available units?
1135 W 2nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 W 2nd St. have?
Some of 1135 W 2nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 W 2nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1135 W 2nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 W 2nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1135 W 2nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1135 W 2nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1135 W 2nd St. does offer parking.
Does 1135 W 2nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 W 2nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 W 2nd St. have a pool?
No, 1135 W 2nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1135 W 2nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1135 W 2nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 W 2nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 W 2nd St. has units with dishwashers.
