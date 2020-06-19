1135 W 2nd St.

Amenities
Urban West Apartments are located in the heart of downtown, Reno, close to shopping and great restaurants. Each furnished unit includes kitchen supplies, a fully furnished living area with tv, couch and dining nook and a fully furnished bedroom. All units have been remodeled and updated this year and have a very modern feel. Granit counter-top in the kitchen and bathroom.Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. In-unit water-heater, washer and dryer.Free on site 1-2 parking !! Listing Agent: YaYa Jackoby Email Address: YaYa@YaYaRealty.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate South Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. In-unit washer and dryer!! Free Cable and WiFi included in rent!!Free on site 1-2 parking !! For info/showing call Marcus or John 775-507-4077