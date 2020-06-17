All apartments in Reno
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:57 PM

1135 Locust Street

1135 Locust Street · (775) 850-5953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Locust Street, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1135 Locust Street · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Remodeled 2bed 1bath near VA Hospital. Pet ok, W/D hookups, part util. - Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located one block from the VA Hospital and one block from Veteran's Elementary school. Recent remodel includes new vinyl tile flooring throughout the main living area and new carpeting in the bedrooms, fresh paint, Built in microwave, new counters and cabinets. The long driveway allows for plenty of off-street parking. Fenced front yard with large elevated concrete patio. Partial basement for additional storage. Washer and Dryer hook ups are also included. Walking distance to Wells Ave. and Midtown area.

Terms: 1-year lease
Rent: $1,295
Security Deposit: $1,295
Pets: limit 1
Pet Deposit: $1,000
Pet rent: $50/mo
Tenant will be required to obtain renter's insurance.
Not accepting section 8

(RLNE5525322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Locust Street have any available units?
1135 Locust Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Locust Street have?
Some of 1135 Locust Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Locust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Locust Street does offer parking.
Does 1135 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1135 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1135 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
