Reno, NV
1060 Wilson C
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1060 Wilson C

1060 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Wilson Avenue, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Affordable? YEP! Quick access to Downtown/Midtown Reno? YEP! Partial utilities included? YEP! Hurry to see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment. Located in a quiet 4-plex just a few blocks from VA hospital, short distance to Plumb Lane, Wells Avenue District. Off street parking. Shared front yard. Water, sewer & garbage included. Small pet on approval w/ additional deposit & pet rent. $40 per adult application fee. Long term lease preferred. NON SMOKING building. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections Do not be fooled by internet scams. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Wilson C have any available units?
1060 Wilson C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Wilson C have?
Some of 1060 Wilson C's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Wilson C currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Wilson C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Wilson C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Wilson C is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Wilson C offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Wilson C offers parking.
Does 1060 Wilson C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Wilson C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Wilson C have a pool?
No, 1060 Wilson C does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Wilson C have accessible units?
No, 1060 Wilson C does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Wilson C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Wilson C does not have units with dishwashers.
