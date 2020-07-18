1060 Wilson C

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Affordable? YEP! Quick access to Downtown/Midtown Reno? YEP! Partial utilities included? YEP! Hurry to see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment. Located in a quiet 4-plex just a few blocks from VA hospital, short distance to Plumb Lane, Wells Avenue District. Off street parking. Shared front yard. Water, sewer & garbage included. Small pet on approval w/ additional deposit & pet rent. $40 per adult application fee. Long term lease preferred. NON SMOKING building. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections Do not be fooled by internet scams. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.