1045 Ambassador Drive Available 08/01/20 1045 Ambassador Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 900 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: Attached garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (see details below)

Deposit: $2100

Pets Policy: Small dogs under 20 lbs. on approval

Laundry: Hook-ups

Property Type: Single-Family Home



DESCRIPTION

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno. Includes fenced yard, central A/C, heat is forced air, attached 2-car garage, stove/oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher. NO REFRIGERATOR. Small dog under 20 lbs. on approval. Call to schedule a showing!



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Window coverings

Fenced yard

Attached 2 car garage

Carpeted

Heat: forced air

Central A/C



LEASE TERMS

Available August 4th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 20 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Property does not include a refrigerator. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



No Cats Allowed



