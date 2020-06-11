All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1045 Ambassador Drive

1045 Ambassador Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

1045 Ambassador Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Mae Anne Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1045 Ambassador Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1045 Ambassador Drive Available 08/01/20 1045 Ambassador Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 900 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Attached garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (see details below)
Deposit: $2100
Pets Policy: Small dogs under 20 lbs. on approval
Laundry: Hook-ups
Property Type: Single-Family Home

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno. Includes fenced yard, central A/C, heat is forced air, attached 2-car garage, stove/oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher. NO REFRIGERATOR. Small dog under 20 lbs. on approval. Call to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Window coverings
Fenced yard
Attached 2 car garage
Carpeted
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

LEASE TERMS
Available August 4th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 20 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Property does not include a refrigerator. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4903168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Ambassador Drive have any available units?
1045 Ambassador Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Ambassador Drive have?
Some of 1045 Ambassador Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Ambassador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Ambassador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Ambassador Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Ambassador Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Ambassador Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Ambassador Drive offers parking.
Does 1045 Ambassador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Ambassador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Ambassador Drive have a pool?
No, 1045 Ambassador Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Ambassador Drive have accessible units?
No, 1045 Ambassador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Ambassador Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Ambassador Drive has units with dishwashers.
