1045 Ambassador Drive Available 08/01/20 1045 Ambassador Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 900 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Attached garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (see details below)
Deposit: $2100
Pets Policy: Small dogs under 20 lbs. on approval
Laundry: Hook-ups
Property Type: Single-Family Home
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno. Includes fenced yard, central A/C, heat is forced air, attached 2-car garage, stove/oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher. NO REFRIGERATOR. Small dog under 20 lbs. on approval. Call to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Window coverings
Fenced yard
Attached 2 car garage
Carpeted
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
Available August 4th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 20 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Property does not include a refrigerator. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
