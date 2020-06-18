10407 Summershade Ln

Amenities
Wyndgate Village 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2128 sqft - Wonderful 4 bedroom home with master on the main level and a large loft/family room upstairs. Master suite features large walk-in closet and garden tub. Extended cabinets in kitchen & granite prep-island. Large bedrooms with Ceiling fan. Easy maintenance porcelain tile down stairs. Plantation shutters upstairs. Central A/C. Enjoy easy living with low maintenance backyard and the HOA covers front landscaping. Wyndgate Village amenities include pool, spa, club house, common areas and security gates.
Beds: 4
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Central
Floor size: 2,128 sq ft
Flooring: Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl, Tile
Fireplace
call or text Sean
775.843.9257
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5664043)