10407 Summershade Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

10407 Summershade Ln

10407 Summershade Lane · (775) 843-9257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10407 Summershade Lane, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10407 Summershade Ln · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Wyndgate Village 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2128 sqft - Wonderful 4 bedroom home with master on the main level and a large loft/family room upstairs. Master suite features large walk-in closet and garden tub. Extended cabinets in kitchen & granite prep-island. Large bedrooms with Ceiling fan. Easy maintenance porcelain tile down stairs. Plantation shutters upstairs. Central A/C. Enjoy easy living with low maintenance backyard and the HOA covers front landscaping. Wyndgate Village amenities include pool, spa, club house, common areas and security gates.

Beds: 4
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Central
Floor size: 2,128 sq ft
Flooring: Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl, Tile
Fireplace

call or text Sean
775.843.9257

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10407 Summershade Ln have any available units?
10407 Summershade Ln has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 10407 Summershade Ln have?
Some of 10407 Summershade Ln's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10407 Summershade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10407 Summershade Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10407 Summershade Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10407 Summershade Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 10407 Summershade Ln offer parking?
No, 10407 Summershade Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10407 Summershade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10407 Summershade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10407 Summershade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10407 Summershade Ln has a pool.
Does 10407 Summershade Ln have accessible units?
No, 10407 Summershade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10407 Summershade Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10407 Summershade Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
