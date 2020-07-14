101 Arletta Street

Amenities
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex.
Rental qualifications:
Proof of income 2.5 x Rent
Credit score 550
No evictions the past 5 years
Pet deposit: $500 per pet, 2 pet max
Current move-in special: half-off first month's rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
