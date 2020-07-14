All apartments in Reno


/
Reno, NV
/
101 Arletta Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

101 Arletta Street

Open Now until 4pm
101 Arletta Street · (916) 545-9312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV 89503
Mountain View Cemetery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Arletta Street - Unit 7 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 101 Arletta Street - Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 101 Arletta Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex.

Rental qualifications:
Proof of income 2.5 x Rent
Credit score 550
No evictions the past 5 years
Pet deposit: $500 per pet, 2 pet max

Current move-in special: half-off first month's rent.

Call our leasing contact center today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $650-$1300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $500
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $500
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $500
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Arletta Street have any available units?
101 Arletta Street has 2 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Arletta Street have?
Some of 101 Arletta Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Arletta Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Arletta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Arletta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Arletta Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Arletta Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Arletta Street offers parking.
Does 101 Arletta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Arletta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Arletta Street have a pool?
No, 101 Arletta Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Arletta Street have accessible units?
Yes, 101 Arletta Street has accessible units.
Does 101 Arletta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Arletta Street has units with dishwashers.
