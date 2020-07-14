101 Arletta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry accessible parking 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex.



Rental qualifications:

Proof of income 2.5 x Rent

Credit score 550

No evictions the past 5 years

Pet deposit: $500 per pet, 2 pet max



Current move-in special: half-off first month's rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

