Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1000 Beck St. 267

1000 Beck Drive · (775) 323-0404
Location

1000 Beck Drive, Reno, NV 89509
Virginia Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1000 Beck St. 267 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1000 Beck St., #267 - 1 BD, 1 Ba Condo in SW Reno!! Secured Building!!! - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo in Secured Building!!! Community Pool, laundry on site, 1 covered parking space, huge balcony with storage. Appliances include: Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge and partial wood floors. Carpet in bedroom.Water & Sewer included

Conveniently located near public park, dog park, restaurants, bus routes, Interstate 395, and local shopping centers.

Please call for an appointment today.

*Walking distance to transit/bus line, shopping and minutes to freeway access.

* Water and Sewer included.

* Service Animals welcome!

* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.

* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.

* This unit is available now - for immediate occupancy!

* Prices subject to change.

* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.

* We make every effort to ensure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.

* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2329800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Beck St. 267 have any available units?
1000 Beck St. 267 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Beck St. 267 have?
Some of 1000 Beck St. 267's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Beck St. 267 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Beck St. 267 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Beck St. 267 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Beck St. 267 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Beck St. 267 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Beck St. 267 does offer parking.
Does 1000 Beck St. 267 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Beck St. 267 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Beck St. 267 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Beck St. 267 has a pool.
Does 1000 Beck St. 267 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Beck St. 267 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Beck St. 267 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Beck St. 267 has units with dishwashers.
