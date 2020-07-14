Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill dog park guest parking playground

Welcome home to Woodhaven Apartments in sunny Las Vegas, NV. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Las Vegas just off I-15. With easy access to plenty of casinos, local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment hot spots, let Woodhaven Apartments be your gateway to fun and excitement in Las Vegas.



At Woodhaven Apartments, weve anticipated all of your needs. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind. With two floor plans to choose from, theres something for everyone at Woodhaven Apartments. Our great apartment amenities include air conditioning, all electric kitchens, carpeted floors and hardwood floors, and so much more! Woodhaven Apartments offers residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.



Great apartment home living doesnt stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve crafted our community with your wants in mind. We are proud to feature a dog park, access to public transportation, a childrens play area, and a laundry facility to ensure that all of our residents feel at ease and at home. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. Visit today and see what makes Woodhaven Apartments the best-kept secret in Las Vegas, Nevada!