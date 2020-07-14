All apartments in Paradise
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
Woodhaven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Woodhaven

3650 Stober Blvd · (702) 745-5561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3650 Stober Blvd, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ONE BEDROOM-1

$743

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

ONE BEDROOM-2

$843

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

TWO BEDROOM-1

$843

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

TWO BEDROOM-2

$993

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodhaven.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
guest parking
playground
Welcome home to Woodhaven Apartments in sunny Las Vegas, NV. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Las Vegas just off I-15. With easy access to plenty of casinos, local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment hot spots, let Woodhaven Apartments be your gateway to fun and excitement in Las Vegas.\n\nAt Woodhaven Apartments, weve anticipated all of your needs. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind. With two floor plans to choose from, theres something for everyone at Woodhaven Apartments. Our great apartment amenities include air conditioning, all electric kitchens, carpeted floors and hardwood floors, and so much more! Woodhaven Apartments offers residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.\n\nGreat apartment home living doesnt stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve crafted our community with your wants in mind. We are proud to feature a dog park, access to public transportation, a childrens play area, and a laundry facility to ensure that all of our residents feel at ease and at home. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. Visit today and see what makes Woodhaven Apartments the best-kept secret in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: 40lbs
Parking Details: Assigned car ports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodhaven have any available units?
Woodhaven offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $743 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $843. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Woodhaven have?
Some of Woodhaven's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodhaven currently offering any rent specials?
Woodhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodhaven is pet friendly.
Does Woodhaven offer parking?
Yes, Woodhaven offers parking.
Does Woodhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodhaven have a pool?
Yes, Woodhaven has a pool.
Does Woodhaven have accessible units?
No, Woodhaven does not have accessible units.
Does Woodhaven have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodhaven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Woodhaven have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodhaven has units with air conditioning.
