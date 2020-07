Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving playground trash valet yoga

Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living. The moment you step into your new apartment, essential features like an in-home washer and dryer, private balcony, and wood-style flooring and Vivint Smart Home will welcome you and make you feel right at home. Our community, ideally located near the strip, is designed to make your life a little bit easier and a lot more fun. With amazing amenities like a refreshing swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a clubhouse that hosts the hottest resident events, theres always something to do at Trend!.