Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar guest parking hot tub internet cafe media room online portal package receiving tennis court

Topaz Apartments are located in SW Las Vegas, NV. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are close to the I-15 highway and the famous Las Vegas Strip. Shopping, dining and entertainment is not far from your front door and our community is conveniently on the CAT Bus Line.

Our community amenities include large closets, patios with storage, ceiling fans, free covered parking, an exercise room with a dry sauna and we also have a 24 hour pool and spa.