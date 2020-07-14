All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like Topaz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
Topaz
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Topaz

4020 Arville St · (702) 978-6301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4020 Arville St, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 36 · Avail. Jul 21

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 180 · Avail. Aug 1

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$991

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. now

$991

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,021

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Topaz.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
media room
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Topaz Apartments are located in SW Las Vegas, NV. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are close to the I-15 highway and the famous Las Vegas Strip. Shopping, dining and entertainment is not far from your front door and our community is conveniently on the CAT Bus Line. \nOur community amenities include large closets, patios with storage, ceiling fans, free covered parking, an exercise room with a dry sauna and we also have a 24 hour pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult, $100 holding fee
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 renter's liability
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 30lbs limit full grown
Parking Details: Carport, open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Topaz have any available units?
Topaz has 5 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Topaz have?
Some of Topaz's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Topaz currently offering any rent specials?
Topaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Topaz pet-friendly?
Yes, Topaz is pet friendly.
Does Topaz offer parking?
Yes, Topaz offers parking.
Does Topaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, Topaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Topaz have a pool?
Yes, Topaz has a pool.
Does Topaz have accessible units?
No, Topaz does not have accessible units.
Does Topaz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Topaz has units with dishwashers.
Does Topaz have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Topaz has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Topaz?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nexos
3950 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd
Paradise, NV 89123
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr
Paradise, NV 89119
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St
Paradise, NV 89119
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity