Terra Cotta Villa
Terra Cotta Villa

4080 W Twain Ave · (833) 226-3738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4080 W Twain Ave, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 166 · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 258 · Avail. Aug 2

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Cotta Villa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
package receiving
Welcome to Terra Cotta Villa Apartments located in Las Vegas, NV. Here you will find a quiet community of 136 apartment homes with spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Terra Cotta Villa is conveniently located adjacent to Chinatown and a short 1.3 miles from the Palms, Gold coast and Rio. Terra Cotta Villas offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment home is equipped with full size washers & dryers, walk-in closets, dishwashers and so much more! You’ll enjoy luxury amenities such as an indoor sauna and spa, covered parking, and a swimming pool. To view our full list of amenities click here! Terra Cotta Villa Apartments all feature full size washer and dryers in each unit, ceiling fans, electric appliances, private patios, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. What more could you ask for! In select units, expect to find vaulted ceilings and upgraded flooring. Click here to view our rates and floor plans. We look forward to speaking with you and welcoming you t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for every applicant 18 and older
Deposit: Starting at $300 OAC up to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Starting at $300
fee: Admin Fee $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 each
restrictions: There are breed and weight restrictions call for information
Parking Details: 1 covered space per unit. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra Cotta Villa have any available units?
Terra Cotta Villa has 5 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Terra Cotta Villa have?
Some of Terra Cotta Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Cotta Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Cotta Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra Cotta Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Cotta Villa is pet friendly.
Does Terra Cotta Villa offer parking?
Yes, Terra Cotta Villa offers parking.
Does Terra Cotta Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terra Cotta Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Cotta Villa have a pool?
Yes, Terra Cotta Villa has a pool.
Does Terra Cotta Villa have accessible units?
No, Terra Cotta Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Cotta Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Cotta Villa has units with dishwashers.
Does Terra Cotta Villa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Terra Cotta Villa has units with air conditioning.
