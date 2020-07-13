Amenities

Welcome to Terra Cotta Villa Apartments located in Las Vegas, NV. Here you will find a quiet community of 136 apartment homes with spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Terra Cotta Villa is conveniently located adjacent to Chinatown and a short 1.3 miles from the Palms, Gold coast and Rio. Terra Cotta Villas offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment home is equipped with full size washers & dryers, walk-in closets, dishwashers and so much more! You’ll enjoy luxury amenities such as an indoor sauna and spa, covered parking, and a swimming pool. To view our full list of amenities click here! Terra Cotta Villa Apartments all feature full size washer and dryers in each unit, ceiling fans, electric appliances, private patios, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. What more could you ask for! In select units, expect to find vaulted ceilings and upgraded flooring. Click here to view our rates and floor plans. We look forward to speaking with you and welcoming you t