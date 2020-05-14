Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included cable included parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool

Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.05 ***



Available Apartment Features & Amenities:

Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments

Pet/dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit Ok

No long-term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options

Full kitchen in apartment

Sparkling swimming pool

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included with apartment

Close to Maryland Parkway

Easy Access to shopping and dining

Elevator to upper level apartments

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

920 Sierra Vista Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89169



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



(RLNE2163501)