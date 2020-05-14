All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista

920 Sierra Vista Drive · (702) 803-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV 89169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom Apartment · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom Apartment · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.05 ***

Available Apartment Features & Amenities:
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit Ok
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options
Full kitchen in apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
Close to Maryland Parkway
Easy Access to shopping and dining
Elevator to upper level apartments
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
920 Sierra Vista Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89169

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2163501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista has 2 units available starting at $1,036 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd
Paradise, NV 89123
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave
Paradise, NV 89121
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr
Paradise, NV 89119
French Quarter
535 Sierra Vista Drive
Paradise, NV 89169
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave
Paradise, NV 89102

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity