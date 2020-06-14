All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like Siegel Suites - Checkmate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

Siegel Suites - Checkmate

4735 Deckow Lane · (702) 803-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
The Strip
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV 89169
The Strip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio · Avail. now

$1,058

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom Suite · Avail. now

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.05 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!
Large one bedroom apartments
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Rent by the week or month*
Full kitchen in apartment
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
High-speed wireless internet available
Laundry facilities
BBQ area for apartment residents
Short walk to Las Vegas Strip
Walk to UNLV
On Las Vegas RTC bus line

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
4735 Deckow Lane. Las Vegas, NV 89169

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2610436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Checkmate have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Checkmate has 2 units available starting at $1,058 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Checkmate have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Checkmate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Checkmate currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Checkmate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Checkmate pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Checkmate is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Checkmate offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Checkmate does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Checkmate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Checkmate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Checkmate have a pool?
No, Siegel Suites - Checkmate does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Checkmate have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Checkmate does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Checkmate have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Checkmate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Suites - Checkmate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Checkmate has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Siegel Suites - Checkmate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave
Paradise, NV 89103
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89121
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave
Paradise, NV 89123
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St
Paradise, NV 89119
Topaz
4020 Arville St
Paradise, NV 89103
Woodhaven
3650 Stober Blvd
Paradise, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity