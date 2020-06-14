Siegel Suites - Checkmate

Amenities

Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.05 ***



Apartment Home Features & Amenities:

Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!

Large one bedroom apartments

Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments

Pet/dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit OK

No long-term lease required

Rent by the week or month*

Full kitchen in apartment

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included

High-speed wireless internet available

Laundry facilities

BBQ area for apartment residents

Short walk to Las Vegas Strip

Walk to UNLV

On Las Vegas RTC bus line



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

4735 Deckow Lane. Las Vegas, NV 89169



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



