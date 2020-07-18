All apartments in Paradise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093

8805 Jeffreys · (702) 275-9904
Location

8805 Jeffreys, Paradise, NV 89123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
**$1195 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds. Green Valley area, lovely landscaping throughout! Cozy fireplace & dramatic 9 ft ceilings, dual master suites, balcony. Community features pool, spa, club house, exercise room, gates. No cats, small dogs under 40 pounds only. Breed restrictions apply.

Simply Call OR text Melani at 702-275-9904 for an application with instructions. Supporting Documents include: Valid Picture Id, 3 most current paycheck stubs, 3 months bank statements and a picture of any furry family members.

$100 application fee per adult over 18 years old. Security deposit of $1695.

Pets are welcome but require extra security deposits of $400 per pet and an increase of $20 per month per pet on the rent.

Minimum 1 year lease; let Melani know if you would like to lock in your rental rate for a longer term.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2369617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 have any available units?
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 have?
Some of 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 currently offering any rent specials?
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 is pet friendly.
Does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 offer parking?
No, 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 does not offer parking.
Does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 have a pool?
Yes, 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 has a pool.
Does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 have accessible units?
No, 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093 does not have units with air conditioning.
