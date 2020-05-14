8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093

Amenities

**$1295 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds. Green Valley area, lovely landscaping throughout! Cozy fireplace & dramatic 9 ft ceilings, dual master suites, balcony. Community features pool, spa, club house, exercise room, gates. No cats, small dogs under 40 pounds only. Breed restrictions apply.



Simply Call OR text Melani at 702-275-9904 for an application with instructions. Supporting Documents include: Valid Picture Id, 3 most current paycheck stubs, 3 months bank statements and a picture of any furry family members.



$100 application fee per adult over 18 years old. Security deposit of $1595.



Pets are welcome but require extra security deposits of $400 per pet and an increase of $20 per month per pet on the rent.



Minimum 1 year lease; let Melani know if you would like to lock in your rental rate for a longer term.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2369617)