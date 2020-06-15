All apartments in Paradise
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

7466 Spencer Street

7466 Spencer Street · (941) 457-9018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7466 Spencer Street, Paradise, NV 89123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 3628 sqft

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This 7 bedroom, 4 bathroom home has been remodeled in every aspect. The interior of the home boasts an open kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and modern light fixtures. Located in the dining room, you will find a fireplace & chandelier. There are countless upgrades throughout. Outside you will find an 8 space carport and room for RV parking! Private outdoor activity options include a large shimmering pool and spa, basketball, tennis and, volleyball court. There is also a horseshoe pit, even a small putting green!

Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

