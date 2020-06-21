Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 7083 Gunslinger.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
7083 Gunslinger
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7083 Gunslinger
7083 Gunslinger Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7083 Gunslinger Street, Paradise, NV 89119
Paradise Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Monthly rent is $1200/m and additional $40/m for sewer and trash. Credit Score above 650, monthly income triple the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7083 Gunslinger have any available units?
7083 Gunslinger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paradise, NV
.
What amenities does 7083 Gunslinger have?
Some of 7083 Gunslinger's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7083 Gunslinger currently offering any rent specials?
7083 Gunslinger isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7083 Gunslinger pet-friendly?
No, 7083 Gunslinger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paradise
.
Does 7083 Gunslinger offer parking?
Yes, 7083 Gunslinger does offer parking.
Does 7083 Gunslinger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7083 Gunslinger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7083 Gunslinger have a pool?
No, 7083 Gunslinger does not have a pool.
Does 7083 Gunslinger have accessible units?
No, 7083 Gunslinger does not have accessible units.
Does 7083 Gunslinger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7083 Gunslinger has units with dishwashers.
Does 7083 Gunslinger have units with air conditioning?
No, 7083 Gunslinger does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd
Paradise, NV 89123
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave
Paradise, NV 89123
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Woodhaven
3650 Stober Blvd
Paradise, NV 89103
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Similar Pages
Paradise 1 Bedrooms
Paradise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with Parking
Paradise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Spring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NV
Enterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Boulder City, NV
Pahrump, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Silverado Ranch
Paradise Palms
The Strip
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Roseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern Nevada
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada