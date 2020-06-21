Great 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the sunset bay community. The unit is on the second floor, you wont need to worry about noisy upstairs neighbors. this is the lowest priced rental in the community, it will go quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6873 Tamarus have any available units?
6873 Tamarus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
Is 6873 Tamarus currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Tamarus isn't currently offering any rent specials.