All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 6873 Tamarus.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
6873 Tamarus
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6873 Tamarus

6873 Tamarus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6873 Tamarus Street, Paradise, NV 89119

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the sunset bay community. The unit is on the second floor, you wont need to worry about noisy upstairs neighbors. this is the lowest priced rental in the community, it will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Tamarus have any available units?
6873 Tamarus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
Is 6873 Tamarus currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Tamarus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Tamarus pet-friendly?
No, 6873 Tamarus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 6873 Tamarus offer parking?
No, 6873 Tamarus does not offer parking.
Does 6873 Tamarus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6873 Tamarus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Tamarus have a pool?
No, 6873 Tamarus does not have a pool.
Does 6873 Tamarus have accessible units?
No, 6873 Tamarus does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Tamarus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6873 Tamarus has units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Tamarus have units with air conditioning?
No, 6873 Tamarus does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd
Paradise, NV 89123
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave
Paradise, NV 89103
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89121
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St
Paradise, NV 89119
Topaz
4020 Arville St
Paradise, NV 89103
Shadowbrook
3851 Wynn Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada