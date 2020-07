Amenities

pool clubhouse bbq/grill furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

The Martin 3904-Stunning North Strip/City/Mtn Views from this FULLY FURNISHED 2bd - Stunning North strip/city/mtn views from this FULLY FURNISHED 2bd residence. Martin building amenities include a library lounge, Range Rover car service, resort style pool with day beds, grilling area, and one of the best gyms in Las Vegas high-rise. The Martin is located just steps from CityCenter, Cosmo and Bellagio.



(RLNE2118426)