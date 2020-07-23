4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

4200 S Valley View Blvd Unit 2009 Available 08/04/20 Fully Furnished 2-bdrm condo across from Rio & the Palms - close to Strip - This newly remodeled & professionally decorated 2-bdrm, 2-bath fully furnished 2nd floor condo in a guard gated community is close to everything - the famous Las Vegas strip, the Rio, the Palms, the I-15, restaurants, shopping and lots more. Walk in to this beautifully appointed unit and you will find yourself right at home. Granite counters in a galley-style kitchen with under-cabinet lighting, glass tile backsplash, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, lots of counter & cabinet space. The bedrooms are separated to offer the most privacy. Washer & dryer in the unit. LED lights throughout and Cable is provided with premium channels & Wi-Fi service. Community pools/spas & gym are just a short walk from unit...come to a small bit of paradise in the heart of Las Vegas...just bring your food, clothes and toiletries.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2409105)