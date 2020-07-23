All apartments in Paradise
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009

4200 Valley View Boulevard · (702) 839-2798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Valley View Boulevard, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4200 S Valley View Blvd Unit 2009 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
4200 S Valley View Blvd Unit 2009 Available 08/04/20 Fully Furnished 2-bdrm condo across from Rio & the Palms - close to Strip - This newly remodeled & professionally decorated 2-bdrm, 2-bath fully furnished 2nd floor condo in a guard gated community is close to everything - the famous Las Vegas strip, the Rio, the Palms, the I-15, restaurants, shopping and lots more. Walk in to this beautifully appointed unit and you will find yourself right at home. Granite counters in a galley-style kitchen with under-cabinet lighting, glass tile backsplash, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, lots of counter & cabinet space. The bedrooms are separated to offer the most privacy. Washer & dryer in the unit. LED lights throughout and Cable is provided with premium channels & Wi-Fi service. Community pools/spas & gym are just a short walk from unit...come to a small bit of paradise in the heart of Las Vegas...just bring your food, clothes and toiletries.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2409105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 have any available units?
4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 have?
Some of 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 is pet friendly.
Does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 offer parking?
No, 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 does not offer parking.
Does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 have a pool?
Yes, 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 has a pool.
Does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 have accessible units?
No, 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 S Valley View Blvd #2009 does not have units with air conditioning.
