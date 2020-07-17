270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool racquetball court guest parking internet access sauna tennis court

Meridian Fully Furnished 2 Bd | 2 Ba Top Floor Condo . - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo just 1 1/2 blocks to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in 16 Acre Gated Community.

This unit is fully equipped, featuring walk-in closet space, Marble and carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances, upgraded doors and hardware, washer and dryer inside condo, and much more.



Additional Rental Features:



Central air conditioning and heat, deep closet space great for storage, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, balconies accessible from living room and bedroom, cable ready, etc. Email imsrealtylv@gmail.com or Call 702-489-6209 to arrange showing



$1625.00 Monthly Rent

$1200.00 Security Deposit (refundable)

$100.00 Application Fee (non-refundable)

$100.00 Lease Administration Fee (non-refundable)

$350.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)

**Tenant Liability Insurance Required** (renters insurance)



(RLNE1846809)