Paradise, NV
270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413

270 East Flamingo Road · (702) 489-6209
270 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV 89169
2 Bedrooms

Unit 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Meridian Fully Furnished 2 Bd | 2 Ba Top Floor Condo . - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo just 1 1/2 blocks to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in 16 Acre Gated Community.
This unit is fully equipped, featuring walk-in closet space, Marble and carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances, upgraded doors and hardware, washer and dryer inside condo, and much more.

Additional Rental Features:

Central air conditioning and heat, deep closet space great for storage, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, balconies accessible from living room and bedroom, cable ready, etc. Email imsrealtylv@gmail.com or Call 702-489-6209 to arrange showing

$1625.00 Monthly Rent
$1200.00 Security Deposit (refundable)
$100.00 Application Fee (non-refundable)
$100.00 Lease Administration Fee (non-refundable)
$350.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)
**Tenant Liability Insurance Required** (renters insurance)

(RLNE1846809)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 have any available units?
270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 have?
Some of 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 currently offering any rent specials?
270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 pet-friendly?
No, 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 offer parking?
Yes, 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 offers parking.
Does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 have a pool?
Yes, 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 has a pool.
Does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 have accessible units?
No, 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 does not have accessible units.
Does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413 has units with air conditioning.
