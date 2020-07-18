All apartments in Paradise
2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1
2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1

2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard · (941) 875-4723
Location

2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Paradise, NV 89123
Silverado Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful, newly remodeled, two bedroom home in a gated Southeast community. This fully-furnished, second floor condo includes a covered carport, washer and dryer. All utilities, cable and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Easy access to the freeway, nearby shopping, dining and parks. All of our stays are 31 days or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 have any available units?
2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 have?
Some of 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 offers parking.
Does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2300 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #2170 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
