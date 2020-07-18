All apartments in Paradise
220 E Flamingo Rd 120
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

220 E Flamingo Rd 120

220 East Flamingo Road · (702) 489-6209
Location

220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV 89169
The Strip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Meridian Fully Furnished 1 Bed | 1 Bath Luxury Condo. Utilities can be included for an additional charge. - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bdrm | 1 bath residence. Located in 16 Acre Lushly Landscaped Property Just 1 1/2 Blocks from Main Vegas Strip. Unit is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances also featuring, Laundry in unit, crown molding, Stone and carpet flooring, granite counter tops, upgraded doors and hardware.

Minimum Lease Requirement: 3 - 6 Months

Additional Rental Features:
Central air condition and heat, full wall length closet space great for storage, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, balcony accessible from living room with additional storage, cable ready, etc.

To arrange showing Email: imsrealtylv@gmail.com or Call 702-489-6209

$1350.00 Monthly Rent
$1200.00 Security Deposit (refundable)
$100.00 Application Fee (non-refundable)
$100.00 Lease Administration Fee (non-refundable)
$300.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)
**Tenant Liability Insurance Required**

(RLNE1846798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 have any available units?
220 E Flamingo Rd 120 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 have?
Some of 220 E Flamingo Rd 120's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 currently offering any rent specials?
220 E Flamingo Rd 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 pet-friendly?
No, 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 offer parking?
Yes, 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 offers parking.
Does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 have a pool?
Yes, 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 has a pool.
Does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 have accessible units?
No, 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 E Flamingo Rd 120 has units with air conditioning.
