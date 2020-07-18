220 E Flamingo Rd 120

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access sauna tennis court

Meridian Fully Furnished 1 Bed | 1 Bath Luxury Condo. Utilities can be included for an additional charge. - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bdrm | 1 bath residence. Located in 16 Acre Lushly Landscaped Property Just 1 1/2 Blocks from Main Vegas Strip. Unit is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances also featuring, Laundry in unit, crown molding, Stone and carpet flooring, granite counter tops, upgraded doors and hardware.



Minimum Lease Requirement: 3 - 6 Months



Additional Rental Features:

Central air condition and heat, full wall length closet space great for storage, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, balcony accessible from living room with additional storage, cable ready, etc.



To arrange showing Email: imsrealtylv@gmail.com or Call 702-489-6209



$1350.00 Monthly Rent

$1200.00 Security Deposit (refundable)

$100.00 Application Fee (non-refundable)

$100.00 Lease Administration Fee (non-refundable)

$300.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)

**Tenant Liability Insurance Required**



(RLNE1846798)