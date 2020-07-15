Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 1309 Dorothy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
1309 Dorothy
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1309 Dorothy
1309 Dorothy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1309 Dorothy Avenue, Paradise, NV 89119
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
extra storage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Story Townhouse with Attached carport with entry to home. Outside storage area. Stackable washer/dryer in unit.
Cleaning and carpet cleaning in process. Across the street from UNLV!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Dorothy have any available units?
1309 Dorothy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paradise, NV
.
What amenities does 1309 Dorothy have?
Some of 1309 Dorothy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1309 Dorothy currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Dorothy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Dorothy pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Dorothy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paradise
.
Does 1309 Dorothy offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Dorothy offers parking.
Does 1309 Dorothy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Dorothy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Dorothy have a pool?
No, 1309 Dorothy does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Dorothy have accessible units?
No, 1309 Dorothy does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Dorothy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Dorothy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Dorothy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Dorothy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd
Paradise, NV 89123
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave
Paradise, NV 89121
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89121
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St
Paradise, NV 89119
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89123
Similar Pages
Paradise 1 Bedrooms
Paradise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with Parking
Paradise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Spring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NV
Enterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Boulder City, NV
Pahrump, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Silverado Ranch
Paradise Palms
The Strip
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Roseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern Nevada
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada