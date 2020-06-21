All apartments in Paradise
1284 Waterford Falls

1284 Waterford Falls Avenue · (702) 219-0292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1284 Waterford Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV 89123
Silverado Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home in silverado Ranch area, 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom in a gated community, open floorplan with high ceiling, spacious kitchen with granite counter-top, beautiful backyard with nice pool, close to shopping and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 Waterford Falls have any available units?
1284 Waterford Falls has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1284 Waterford Falls have?
Some of 1284 Waterford Falls's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 Waterford Falls currently offering any rent specials?
1284 Waterford Falls isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 Waterford Falls pet-friendly?
No, 1284 Waterford Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 1284 Waterford Falls offer parking?
Yes, 1284 Waterford Falls does offer parking.
Does 1284 Waterford Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1284 Waterford Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 Waterford Falls have a pool?
Yes, 1284 Waterford Falls has a pool.
Does 1284 Waterford Falls have accessible units?
No, 1284 Waterford Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 Waterford Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1284 Waterford Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does 1284 Waterford Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 1284 Waterford Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
