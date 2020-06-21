Beautiful one story home in silverado Ranch area, 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom in a gated community, open floorplan with high ceiling, spacious kitchen with granite counter-top, beautiful backyard with nice pool, close to shopping and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1284 Waterford Falls have any available units?