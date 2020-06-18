Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pahrump, NV
/
1900 Burgundy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1900 Burgundy
1900 Burgundy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1900 Burgundy Street, Pahrump, NV 89048
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with den and wood burning fireplace in the beautiful winery area. 3 car garage. Comes with all appliances. Pets OK with approval. No sec 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 Burgundy have any available units?
1900 Burgundy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pahrump, NV
.
What amenities does 1900 Burgundy have?
Some of 1900 Burgundy's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1900 Burgundy currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Burgundy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Burgundy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Burgundy is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Burgundy offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Burgundy does offer parking.
Does 1900 Burgundy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Burgundy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Burgundy have a pool?
No, 1900 Burgundy does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Burgundy have accessible units?
No, 1900 Burgundy does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Burgundy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Burgundy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Burgundy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Burgundy does not have units with air conditioning.
