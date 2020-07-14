All apartments in North Las Vegas
Verasso
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Verasso

3055 S Nellis Blvd · (702) 765-0893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 1058 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 2049 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verasso.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
clubhouse
Located in vibrant Las Vegas, NV, Verraso is perfect for those looking to experience all this iconic city has to offer. Offering beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent, we let you decide how much space you need to live your ideal lifestyle. Enjoy a glass of your favorite wine on your very own private balcony or opt for a soothing soak in our relaxing hot tub whenever you please. And with an ideal location near career-launching employers, everyday necessities, and endless entertainment, what’s not to love about Las Vegas?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Cats & Dogs are welcomed, no aggressive breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verasso have any available units?
Verasso has 6 units available starting at $1,168 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Verasso have?
Some of Verasso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verasso currently offering any rent specials?
Verasso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verasso pet-friendly?
Yes, Verasso is pet friendly.
Does Verasso offer parking?
Yes, Verasso offers parking.
Does Verasso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Verasso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Verasso have a pool?
Yes, Verasso has a pool.
Does Verasso have accessible units?
No, Verasso does not have accessible units.
Does Verasso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verasso has units with dishwashers.
