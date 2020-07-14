All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like Tribeca North Luxury.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
Tribeca North Luxury
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Tribeca North Luxury

Open Now until 6pm
3825 Craig Crossing Dr · (442) 777-6486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2074 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 3094 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 3015 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2077 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 3071 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 3009 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,721

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tribeca North Luxury.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
playground
Welcome home to Tribeca North Luxury! Perfectly situated in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada you’ll be proud to call Tribeca North Luxury Apartments your home. Our residents appreciate the easy access to freeways, local restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment, and we are conveniently located minutes from downtown.

Stylish apartments await you at Tribeca North Luxury Apartments. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our unique one, two and three bedroom floor plans that come with well-appointed amenities, including your very own intrusion alarm, ceiling fans, cable ready and more. You’ll be thrilled at where you live!

Our beautifully landscaped grounds are the perfect place to relax after a hectic day at the office. Join your neighbors in our cozy barbecue area or unwind with a dip in our shimmering pool. Visit our photo gallery and see why Tribeca North is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant (online) or $50 (in person)
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Photo required.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tribeca North Luxury have any available units?
Tribeca North Luxury has 29 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Tribeca North Luxury have?
Some of Tribeca North Luxury's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tribeca North Luxury currently offering any rent specials?
Tribeca North Luxury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tribeca North Luxury pet-friendly?
Yes, Tribeca North Luxury is pet friendly.
Does Tribeca North Luxury offer parking?
Yes, Tribeca North Luxury offers parking.
Does Tribeca North Luxury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tribeca North Luxury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tribeca North Luxury have a pool?
Yes, Tribeca North Luxury has a pool.
Does Tribeca North Luxury have accessible units?
Yes, Tribeca North Luxury has accessible units.
Does Tribeca North Luxury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tribeca North Luxury has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tribeca North Luxury?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89147
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
North Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity