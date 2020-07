Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry dishwasher furnished patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments courtyard e-payments game room guest parking online portal playground pool table shuffle board

Live in one of the friendliest apartments in New North Las Vegas, NV and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located on the corner of E. Centennial Parkway and N. 5th St., The Azures is just minutes away from Nellis AFB as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Las Vegas has to offer. (+more)



The Azures offers its residents unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a resort-style pool, covered parking, and a multimedia iCafe. Take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Las Vegas. If you're looking for a home close to Nellis AFB or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, The Azures is the place for you in New North Las Vegas. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle. We invite you to browse our