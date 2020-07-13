Amenities
Nestled in the neighborhood of North Las Vegas, Norterra Canyon Apartments offers a mix of stunning apartments, high-end amenities, and a location near all the major attractions and entertainment Las Vegas has to offer. Enjoy close proximity to major shopping centers like Cannery Corner and College Park Shopping Center as well as local restaurants and nearby grocery stores. Staying in has never felt more luxurious with high-end features like granite counter tops, built-in wine racks, gas range, walk-in closets, and over-sized windows. Just steps from your door, find amenities like the swimming pool with cabanas, putting green, fitness center, bocce ball court, and the spa. Live the best life of comfort and refinement at Norterra Canyon Apartments! Please call us today for an appointment!