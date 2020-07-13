All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Norterra Canyon

5005 Losee Rd · (936) 649-4544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2120 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2002 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 2127 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1007 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1070 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Norterra Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
Nestled in the neighborhood of North Las Vegas, Norterra Canyon Apartments offers a mix of stunning apartments, high-end amenities, and a location near all the major attractions and entertainment Las Vegas has to offer. Enjoy close proximity to major shopping centers like Cannery Corner and College Park Shopping Center as well as local restaurants and nearby grocery stores. Staying in has never felt more luxurious with high-end features like granite counter tops, built-in wine racks, gas range, walk-in closets, and over-sized windows. Just steps from your door, find amenities like the swimming pool with cabanas, putting green, fitness center, bocce ball court, and the spa. Live the best life of comfort and refinement at Norterra Canyon Apartments! Please call us today for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for one pet ($500) for two pets
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease. Other, assigned. Covered parking and surface lot available. Please contact the leasing office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Norterra Canyon have any available units?
Norterra Canyon has 12 units available starting at $1,064 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Norterra Canyon have?
Some of Norterra Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Norterra Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Norterra Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Norterra Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Norterra Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Norterra Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Norterra Canyon offers parking.
Does Norterra Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Norterra Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Norterra Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Norterra Canyon has a pool.
Does Norterra Canyon have accessible units?
Yes, Norterra Canyon has accessible units.
Does Norterra Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, Norterra Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.

