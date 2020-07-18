Move-in RIGHT NOW! 2 Lovely Story Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage. Stainless Appliance! 4br home in Master-planned Aliante area. Granite counters in kitchen; Huge backyard! Decent sized backyard includes patio and Desert landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6640 Surfbird Street have any available units?
6640 Surfbird Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.