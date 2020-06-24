All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 5838 Rose Sage Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
5838 Rose Sage Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

5838 Rose Sage Street

5838 Rose Sage Street · (702) 795-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5838 Rose Sage Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
El Dorado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom one story home w/2 car garage. Secured entry w/double doors. Spacious front living room w/vaulted ceilings. Separate family room w/fireplace right off the kitchen. Large spacious kitchen w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, garden window, and island. Dining area w/backyard access. Large backyard w/patio and patio cover. Large master bedroom w/mirror closet doors and ceiling light/fan. All room w/carpet and tile flooring throughout main living areas. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 Rose Sage Street have any available units?
5838 Rose Sage Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5838 Rose Sage Street have?
Some of 5838 Rose Sage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 Rose Sage Street currently offering any rent specials?
5838 Rose Sage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 Rose Sage Street pet-friendly?
No, 5838 Rose Sage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 5838 Rose Sage Street offer parking?
Yes, 5838 Rose Sage Street offers parking.
Does 5838 Rose Sage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5838 Rose Sage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 Rose Sage Street have a pool?
No, 5838 Rose Sage Street does not have a pool.
Does 5838 Rose Sage Street have accessible units?
No, 5838 Rose Sage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 Rose Sage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 Rose Sage Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5838 Rose Sage Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89147
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
North Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity