5838 Rose Sage Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom one story home w/2 car garage. Secured entry w/double doors. Spacious front living room w/vaulted ceilings. Separate family room w/fireplace right off the kitchen. Large spacious kitchen w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, garden window, and island. Dining area w/backyard access. Large backyard w/patio and patio cover. Large master bedroom w/mirror closet doors and ceiling light/fan. All room w/carpet and tile flooring throughout main living areas. A must see!