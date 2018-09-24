All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated December 6 2019

4320 Penguin Avenue

4320 Penguin Avenue · (702) 315-6130 ext. 0000
Location

4320 Penguin Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4320 Penguin Avenue · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
ALIANTE - LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 STORY - Located in the master planned community of Aliante, this large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is located just blocks from lots of shopping, recreation and entertainment! The ground floor is all tile with carpets on stairs and the upper level. The kitchen counters are granite and compliment the custom cabinets. All appliances (gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer & gas dryer) are included. Beautiful mountain views from the covered patio. Only a few blocks to the Northern Beltway which leads to the US 95 and I 15 freeways! This home is ready for immediate move in!

Call us now to schedule a visit, or to ask any questions you may have.

(RLNE5369162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Penguin Avenue have any available units?
4320 Penguin Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Penguin Avenue have?
Some of 4320 Penguin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Penguin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Penguin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Penguin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Penguin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 4320 Penguin Avenue offer parking?
No, 4320 Penguin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Penguin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Penguin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Penguin Avenue have a pool?
No, 4320 Penguin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Penguin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4320 Penguin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Penguin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Penguin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
