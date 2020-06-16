All apartments in North Las Vegas
3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:13 PM

3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE

3815 Enchanted Wells Ave · (702) 216-7816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3815 Enchanted Wells Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the fenced backyard, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and a covered patio! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE have any available units?
3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE offer parking?
No, 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE have a pool?
No, 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE have accessible units?
No, 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
