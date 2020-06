Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME PLUS LOFT IN NORTH LAS VEGAS!! 3 CAR GARAGE. ALL TRAVERTINE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS. ELEGANT SEPARATE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, BACKSPLASH, AND TONS OF CABINETS. FULL BED AND BATH DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER RETREAT WITH SITTING AREA, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND DOUBLE VANITY. ALL BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPGRADED. ENTERTAINERS BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO.